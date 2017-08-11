Police: Suspects in home invasion get out of jail, attack same victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second time in a matter of days, two people face charges in a violent home invasion.

Ricky Crawford, Earlena Richards and another person are accused of kicking in the door of the same apartment they broke into one week earlier.

The latest break in happened Thursday at 9:15 p.m. The suspects were arrested two hours later.

According to the arrest report, Richards took the victim's phone apart so she could not call police.

Officers said Richards tore out the victim's hearing aids, grabbed her by the throat, and then beat her head on the ground causing her to lose consciousness.

When the victim came to, police say Crawford picked up her two-year-old and shook the child, causing bruising.

Crawford then threw the victim's four-month-old twins onto a bed, hitting the baby's heads on the headboard, according to the arrest report.

Police say Crawford and Richards kept shouting "Where's the money?" and "Why did you take out the EPO?"

Eventually the victim was able to put her phone back together and call police.

Crawford and Richards are charged with robbery, wanton endangerment and intimidating a participant in the legal process. This is on top of the charges they face for Monday's home invasion.

The third person involved has not been arrested or identified.

