Walmart says gun-display back-to-school promotion was prank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Walmart is having all sorts of promotions for the back-to-school season, but selling firearms isn't one of them.
The world's largest retailer said Friday an internal investigation determined without a doubt that the company was pranked when a photograph emerged on social media showing a sign reading "Own The School Year Like A Hero" atop a gun case in a store.
"We have definite proof it was a prank," Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson told The Associated Press on Friday evening.
The photograph on social media included Walmart's superhero-themed, back-to-school promotion with a gun rack in a sporting goods section. Initially, the company apologized and said the sign was being taken down but then began to question whether it had been there at all.
Crowson wouldn't say what proof the company had: Was an image manipulated? Did a customer move a sign for a joke? Did an employee deliberately or inadvertently place the "Own the School Year" sign on the wrong display?
He acknowledged only that the photo wasn't taken at a store in Evansville, Indiana, as had been originally suggested. He wouldn't say where the image had been made - only that the mystery had been solved.
"This is a result of a collective effort by a number of associates who take things like this seriously," he said.
After the post appeared this week, a number of people criticized the company on social media, expressing disgust. Among the samples: "Lemme just scoop my jaw off the floor" and "I've seen a lot of disturbing pictures of folks shopping at WalMart, but this tops them all."
The company has at times been pressured by shareholders about its gun sales. A New York church, for instance, petitioned in 2014 to have a shareholder vote on whether the company should sell products that "endanger public safety and well-being." The next year, the company said it would no longer sell high-powered rifles because of lower sales.
In 2006, the company stopped gun sales in about 1,000 stores - it has more than 4,500 nationwide - again citing a lack of demand.
___
Follow Kelly P. Kissel on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kisselAP
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>