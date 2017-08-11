Dolphins' Tannehill out for season, goes on injured reserve

MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve with a left knee injury, sidelining him for the entire season.
The move came Saturday, when Miami also signed linebacker Junior Sylvestre. He spent part of the 2017 offseason with Buffalo and the 2016 offseason and training camp with Indianapolis.
Tannehill will have surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a person familiar with the decision said Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Dolphins hadn't disclosed the decision publicly.
Jay Cutler, who parted with the Chicago Bears after eight seasons, agreed to delay his fledgling network TV career and signed a $10 million, one-year contract Monday to replace Tannehill.
Tannehill missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his knee, and he reinjured it a week into training camp. The Dolphins consulted with specialists before the team and Tannehill decided on surgery.
Tannehill chose to avoid surgery after last season's injury. He instead rehabilitated the partially torn ligaments and underwent stem cell treatments.
___
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>