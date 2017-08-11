Metro Council: Green argues against Johnson's request for medical leave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What now? That seems to be the question from the Louisville Metro council when it comes to Councilman Dan Johnson.

Johnson made a sudden request for medical leave Thursday after a committee announced charges for his removal.

The charges stem from the sexual harassment complaint that came from Johnson's colleague on the Metro Council, Jessica Green. She said Johnson groped her while they were taking pictures at an event.

But, the five member committee - made up of Republicans and Democrats - said it's not just that incident. They said it's a combination of misconduct that Johnson has made over the last couple of years, including leveling personal attacks on colleagues and writing bad checks.

Johnson denies those charges and said he requested the medical leave because he's being treated for serious neck pain right now.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Grateful recipients say more organ donors needed

+ City sets deadline for Arcadia apartments to fix violations

+ Is solar eclipse harmful for pregnancy?

After hearing about Johnson's request, Jessica Green immediately asked council members not to allow it. She argued that her mother, Judy Green, was denied medical leave when she made the same request during her council removal hearing and she has the paperwork to prove it.

Now the county attorney will weigh in.

"I don't want to, and I don't think the president wants to speculate one way or the other, whether or not this is anything other than a request for medical leave," Metro Council spokesperson Tony Hyatt said. "I'm sure there are people that have those ideas. Right now we're focused more on how does it impact us as we move forward."

The charging committee's attorney, Deborah Kent, said they are meeting to discuss the issue Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.