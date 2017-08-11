Price Elementary gets students ready for first day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students and families got geared up for school at Price Elementary's back to school bash Friday night in Newburg.

All JCPS students head back to class Aug. 16.

Friday's event was a chance for families to get registered and for students to meet their teachers. But there was some fun, too, including a DJ, train rides and the chance to tour a firetruck.

>> Get ready for school with more JCPS news

"They're excited to see their teachers," Principal Shauvon Ray said. "They're excited to see familiar faces. Our parents are excited because there's so much that's going around. And our staff is excited because I don't think we've seen this much of a turnout in a long time and we really need that to kick off the school year."

Free backpacks and haircuts were also offered at the event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.