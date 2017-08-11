Gazebo in downtown Jeffersonville renamed to honor longtime city employee

Warder Park is located at the corner of Spring St. and Court Ave. in downtown Jeffersonville. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A big crowd gathered at Warder Park in downtown Jeffersonville on Friday night to honor a longtime city employee.

The gazebo downtown has been renamed the "Sonny Brewster Bandstand," according to a news release from Jeffersonville Main Street Inc.

Brewster is a long-time member of the Jeffersonville Main Street Board and helped organize the "Concerts in the Park" series through his role on the concert committee. The series is now in it's 27th year.

Jeffersonville Main Street Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works to revitalize residential and commercial districts of downtown Jeffersonville, while overseeing and hosting a variety of events and projects, according to the news release.

