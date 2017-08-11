LMPD boasts one of its largest drug busts

LMPD posted this photo on Facebook after a large drug bust. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are facing charges in what LMPD is calling one of its largest drug seizures ever.

Warren D. Curry and Ashley M. Pugh were arrested on Thursday.

Police collected 34 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly two pounds of heroin, marijuana, prescription pills and codeine, according to a Facebook post by LMPD.

>> Mugshots: August 2017 Roundup

They also recovered three handguns, a shotgun and assorted ammunition.

Curry and Pugh are charged with multiple drug trafficking offenses.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.