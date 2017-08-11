LMPD boasts one of its largest drug busts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are facing charges in what LMPD is calling one of its largest drug seizures ever.
Warren D. Curry and Ashley M. Pugh were arrested on Thursday.
Police collected 34 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly two pounds of heroin, marijuana, prescription pills and codeine, according to a Facebook post by LMPD.
>> Mugshots: August 2017 Roundup
They also recovered three handguns, a shotgun and assorted ammunition.
Curry and Pugh are charged with multiple drug trafficking offenses.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.