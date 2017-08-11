Gene Snyder northbound near La Grange Road shut down after crash

Credit card skimmers have been around for a while but they continue to cause problems around WAVE Country.More >>
Credit card skimmers have been around for a while but they continue to cause problems around WAVE Country.More >>
Mrs. Turner will be retiring after this school year. She says a solar eclipse is a great way to wrap up her career.More >>
Mrs. Turner will be retiring after this school year. She says a solar eclipse is a great way to wrap up her career.More >>
Kam Chumbler's father received a trip to Louisville to meet with other recipients.More >>
Kam Chumbler's father received a trip to Louisville to meet with other recipients.More >>
According to his UofL Foundation contract signed July 31, Robert Mims, a Memphis resident, was hired as a financial consultant making $20,000 a month.More >>
According to his UofL Foundation contract signed July 31, Robert Mims, a Memphis resident, was hired as a financial consultant making $20,000 a month.More >>
People are reported to be hurt and transported to a hospital, according to MetroSafe.More >>
People are reported to be hurt and transported to a hospital, according to MetroSafe.More >>