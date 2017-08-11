Gene Snyder northbound near La Grange Road shut down after crash

The road will be shut down until further notice. (Source: Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is working a crash on Gene Snyder Freeway northbound near La Grange Road.

The call of the crash came in at 9:34 p.m. Friday.

People are reported to be hurt and transported to a hospital, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe also said that there are at least two vehicles involved and officials suspect there could be more.

What caused the crash is currently unknown. The road will be shut down until further notice.

This story will be updated.

