8 arrested in drug bust spread across Hardin County

Top row left to right: Kaelin Favreau; Billy Burnett; James Vessels, Christopher Boggs; Bottom row left to right: Theodore Ripplinger, Robert Brown, Paul Wiseman, Brian Burnett (Source: Hardin Co. Detention Center)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A months-long investigation led to a drug bust in several towns in Hardin County, Kentucky on Thursday.

Eight people face charges after seven search warrants were carried out in Elizabethtown, Rineyville, Howevalley and Radcliff.

During the searches investigators seized 12 ounces of meth, several weapons, cash, vehicles and marijuana.

The following people were arrested on drug charges:

James Vessels, 44, Elizabethtown

Christopher Boggs, 40, Radcliff

Robert Brown, 54,Elizabethtown

Brian Burnett, 58, Elizabethtown

Billy Burnett, 62, Elizabethtown

Paul Wiseman, 55, Radcliff

Kaelin Favreau, 29, Radcliff

Theodore Ripplinger, 59, Howevalley

Additional arrests are expected.

Detectives who handled this bust came from the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from Kentucky State Police, Elizabethtown Police, West Point Police and Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

