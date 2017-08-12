Thousands expected at St. Joe's Picnic to help neglected children

Friday night was the St. Joe’s Picnic Pre-party. Saturday is the real deal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A party with a purpose will take over Frankfort Avenue Saturday.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the picnic, now celebrating 168 years in Louisville.

Visitors will find more than 60 booths, food and games.

For the kids there is a petting zoo, bounce houses and pony rides.

Adults can try their luck at the blackjack table or the world's largest cake booth.

And it's all for a good cause.

St Joe's supports some of Kentucky's most abused and neglected children.

“Its a really important time of year for us,” Grace Akers, the Executive Director of St. Joseph’s Childrens Home explained. “It's our biggest fundraiser of the year and the dollars that we raise this weekend go to help the kids at St. Joe's all year long.”

The picnic is in the 2800 block of Frankfort Avenue, and goes from noon to midnight Saturday.

