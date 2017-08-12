Judges taste home brew beer for Kentucky State Fair ribbons

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair doesn't officially kick off until Aug 17.

But Friday night, action was already underway at the Fair and Expo Center.

Judges gathered to taste the home brew beer competition. Over the next two days, they will judge about 400 beers to decide who takes home a ribbon.

WAVE 3 News Photojournalist Greg Schapker was there, and takes on a video journey.

>> WATCH: Greg's report here

Come see WAVE 3 News at the State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19.

We'll be handing out one free pair of eclipse viewing glasses per person, while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.