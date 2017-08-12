Car accident turns into armed robbery, caught on camera

Police said cameras were rolling when a car accident escalated into an armed robbery and no one had any idea the entire thing was caught on video. (Source: WXYZ/Detroit PD/CNN)

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - Detroit police are looking for a man and a woman involved in a fender bender, who then turned it into a violent crime.

An SUV driver accidentally backed into a tan-colored Toyota at a Coney Island Drive through.

It was 2:40 a.m. on July 23 and what happened next came as an unsuspected surprise to the driver and passenger in that SUV.

The two victims, a 31-year-old woman and a 25-year old man, were confronted by the Toyota driver who forced them to turn over their money at gunpoint.

Scared for their safety, the victims ended up doing so and hoping to not get hurt.

From there the alleged robbers left the scene in their Toyota with the rear passenger’s side damaged.

Detectives said the male suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, the woman wearing a blue dress.

Police consider those suspects to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information call Detroit Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

