The Latest: Wiesberger could determine cut at PGA

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Chris Stroud lines up his putt on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, arrives for the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Chris Stroud is trying to catch up to co-leaders Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner at the PGA Championship.

Bernd Wiesberger could determine the size of the cut.

When the second round was halted by darkness Friday night, Wiesberger was among seven players tied for 70th at 5-over par. The top 70 and ties make the cut at Quail Hollow. The Austrian had two of the easier holes still to play, and if he went to 4 over, that would be the cut. And that would knock out the likes of Adam Scott and Charles Howell III.

Scott is taking the next three weeks off to be with his expectant wife and, if he doesn't play the weekend, his PGA Tour season is over.

Scott was safe so far. Wiesberger missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 seventh.

7:40 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner shared the 36-hole lead at the PGA Championship on a changing golf course at Quail Hollow.

The first question Saturday morning was whether Chris Stroud could join them.

Storms that softened the course and caused a nearly two-hour delay also kept the second round from finishing. Stroud was among 26 players who didn't finish, and the only one with a chance to catch the leaders.

Matsuyama and Kisner were at 8-under 134.

Stroud was at 5 under and just right of the green on the par-5 fifth hole. He still had two of the easier holes to play.

Bernd Wiesberger also had a hand in how the second round ended. He could affect the cut and knock out players such as Adam Scott.

