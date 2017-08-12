Home of the Innocents in need of school uniform donations

Donations can be made at 1100 East Market Street in Louisville. (Source: Home of the Innocents)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's crunch time for back to school shopping. Many children don't have the luxury of new clothes. A local organization that helps children in crisis is making a plea, hoping the community will do a little extra for area kids in need.

Home of the Innocents has helped children for 137 years. On their Facebook page, they asked the community to step up and donate school uniforms. They showed a clothing rack that didn't have much hanging from it.

"School starts on Wednesday, I'm just going to walk around and show you," Meredith Pack from Home of the Innocents said. "We have a bunch of pants, then on the bottom, two more pants. Here is a small area of polo shirts, that's it. Also, notice they are little polo shirts. These are small sizes. Then all of a sudden we jump to an adult 4XL. The majority of kids that live here are in middle school and high school."

Home of the Innocents said they have about 200 residents on their main campus in Louisville. Kids need more than one uniform and they need all sizes. Polo shirts can be any color, the top needed are white, purple and navy or light blue.

They'll even take gently used items. Donations can be made at 1100 East Market Street in Louisville.

For more information call 502-596-1025 or click here.

