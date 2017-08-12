Driver charged with killing 1, injuring many others identified in Charlottesville violence

President Donald Trump says there's "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that's broken out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
Virginia State Police confirmed that Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville.More >>
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.More >>
