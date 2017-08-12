Dortmund, Bayern start with easy German Cup wins

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his second goal during the German soccer cup match between Chemnitzer FC and and FC Bayern Munich in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

By CIARAN FAHEYAssociated Press

BERLIN (AP) - Borussia Dortmund began its German Cup defense by beating FC Rielasingen-Arlen 4-0 on Saturday, when Bayern Munich also progressed easily.

Dortmund's game began with more attention off the field than on it after the club banned Ousmane Dembele from playing and training with the side on Thursday. The France forward failed to show for training as Barcelona made a bid reported to be worth 105 million euros ($124 million) including add-ons.

Dembele, who has a contract to 2021 with Dortmund, has since refused any contact with the club and new coach Peter Bosz was forced to field questions on the 20-year-old Dembele's future before the first-round game.

"We don't know what's happening," Bosz said, adding that "the club should say early tomorrow (Sunday) what we'll do."

Bosz preferred to speak of the players at his disposal against the sixth-tier side.

Marc Bartra opened the scoring early, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added another from the penalty spot.

Aubameyang claimed his second in typical fashion after the break, accelerating away from two defenders before finishing with a chip over the goalkeeper. He took advantage of poor defending to complete his hat trick late on.

BIBIANA'S BAYERN DEBUT

It's not often that the referee is the center of attention before a Bayern Munich game.

But Bibiana Steinhaus, who will be the Bundesliga's first female referee, got a taste of things to come when she took charge of Bayern's 5-0 victory at third-division Chemnitzer FC.

Last season, Steinhaus refereed eight second-division games.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, Franck Ribery scored once and set up Kingsley Coman, and Mats Hummels wrapped it up late.

SON SCORES VS DAD'S TEAM

Nils Petersen opened the scoring for Freiburg in a 2-1 win at his father's team, fourth-tier Germania Halberstadt.

Also, 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt defeated fourth-tier TuS Erndtebrueck 3-0, Mainz won at fourth-tier Lueneburger SK Hansa 3-1, Cologne beat fifth-tier Leher TS 5-0, and there were wins for second-division sides Heidenheim and Kaiserslautern.

Hoffenheim was among the teams playing later.

