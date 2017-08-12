AP source: Marlins sign agreement to sell to Jeter group

By STEVEN WINEAP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Miami Marlins have signed an agreement to sell the team to a group that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Marlins have not confirmed the agreement. The person said the Marlins signed it Friday night.

Another person familiar with the agreement said Friday that Jeter would be a limited partner in the group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman. That person said Major League Baseball was told owner Jeffrey Loria will receive about $1.2 billion from the Jeter-Sherman group, which includes more than 10 entities.

Sherman will be the controlling owner. He spent much of his financial career in New York.

