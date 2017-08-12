UPDATE: Charges upgraded in shooting arrest as victim's condition worsens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing several charges in a shooting that left a man critically injured on Saturday.

Police were called to the 2400 block of McKendree Court at 12:45 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 20s who had a single gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Mykeya Pruitt, 22, was arrested at the scene.

She was originally charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct. The assault charge was later upgraded to attempted murder due to the severity of the victim's injuries.

Investigators learned the man was shot in the head and doctors don't expect him to survive.

Police said Pruitt admitted to shooting the victim and removing her clothing to conceal evidence.

Neither Pruitt nor the victim lived in the area, according to LMPD.

