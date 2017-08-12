Plane crashes on golf course in Bowling Green

A plane crashed at Cross Winds Golf Course in Bowling Gree. (Source: WNKY)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are investigating a plane crash that happened Saturday in Bowling Green.

The plane went down at Cross Winds Golf Course, which is located near the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, according to WNKY.

It's unknown how many people were on the plane or the extent of any injuries.



