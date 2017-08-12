West Point grad Rowley wins ML debut, Jays beat Pirates 7-2

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams (57) works during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Joaquin Benoit (53) looks on as Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) runs in to score on a wild throw during seventh inning baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, A...

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Rowley reacts after being pulled from the game, having given up a single run, during sixth inning AL MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar (11) gets hit by a pitch during second inning baseball action against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Rowley works during second inning baseball action against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

By IAN HARRISONAssociated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Chris Rowley pitched 5 1/3 innings to win his major league debut, Jose Bautista scored two runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Saturday.

A former first lieutenant in the United States Army, and the first graduate of the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, to reach the majors, Rowley (1-0) missed all of the 2014 and 2015 minor league seasons while on active service, including a stint in Bulgaria.

The right-hander, who began the season at Double-A, allowed one run five hits. He walked one and struck out three.The only run off Rowley came in the second when Josh Bell hit a leadoff triple and scored on a two-out hit by Jordy Mercer.

Mercer added a solo homer off Leonel Campos in the ninth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.