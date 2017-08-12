Nappy Roots member arranges free haircuts for Louisville students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A well-known hip-hop artist from Louisville is teaming up with several local barber shops and an entertainment company to make sure local children look and feel good on the first day of school.

Buffalo Stille, a member of the platinum-selling group Nappy Roots, and Triple Three Music Group have arranged for 100 kids to get free haircuts on Monday.

"We understand that parents have already spent a lot of money on their kids' school clothes, shoes and school supplies already," Stille said. "We want to make sure that kids walk into school on the first day with their heads held high, and a fresh haircut helps instill confidence and pride."

Jo's Barber Shop (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

10405 Watterson Trail 40299

London's Barber Shop (12 p.m. - 2 p.m.)

6501 Shepherdsville Road 40228

Fresh-N-Clean Hairstyles (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

5103 Preston Highway, Suite 1 40213

Little's Barber Shop (4 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

2137 Portland Avenue 40212

Gantt's Barber Shop (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

4632 Dixie Highway 40216

There will also be music and snacks for the kids to enjoy at each barber shop.

A backpack full of school supplies will be given away at each location as well.

