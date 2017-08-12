Man's body recovered from Ohio River in Melbourne

Water rescue crews recovered a body from the Ohio River in Melbourne on Saturday, according to Campbell County Deputy Coroner Al Garnick.

Garnick said the 43-year-old man's body was found in the river off Mary Ingles Highway.

A friend called police around 6:30 a.m. to report the man had gone swimming around 2:30 a.m., but never returned.

The body is being sent to Frankfurt for an autopsy and toxicology testing, which Garnick said is standard procedure.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

