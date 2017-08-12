Man's body recovered from Ohio River in Melbourne

Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher's aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school's office.
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
Virginia State Police has confirmed that two people have died after a helicopter crashed in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville.
