Local, state leaders issue statements on VA racially-charged rally

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several local and state leaders have issued statements in reaction to a racially charged rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rally left at least three dead and dozens injured.

Congressman John Yarmuth issued the following statement:

“I join Americans across the country in mourning today’s tragic loss of life in Charlottesville, Virginia in the violent aftermath of a white supremacist rally. I reject the disgusting and un-American display that fueled it. This is the predictable consequence of the increasing political provocations that have fanned the flames of racist hate. Failing to acknowledge that obvious fact, or pretending that everyone shares responsibility for this tragedy, is sheer deception. It is past time for our national leaders — starting with our President — to take a strong stand against bigotry and condemn hate speech before it turns violent. Anything less is a cowardly abdication of our solemn obligation to the people who elected us.”

Representative Attica Woodson Scott issued this statement:

Charlottesville is the embodiment of the Black lives matter movement. It is people fighting for their freedom, it is people supporting one another, it is people breaking free of the chains of oppression and vestiges of hate.

Charlottesville did not get here by itself. Louisville created the path by failing to act on becoming a Sanctuary City. Kentucky created the path by electing someone who is openly racist to the House of Representatives – someone who posted images of President and First Lady Obama as apes. Kentucky has legislated hate through blue lives matter, attacking women’s reproductive health, and religious freedom.

We must do more than condemn hate. If you are a politician, what work will you do to overturn hateful legislation? How will you hold your racist colleagues accountable?

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued the following statement via Twitter:

The bigotry and hatred seen in #Charlottesville cannot be tolerated.Louisville stands with Mayor @MikeSigner to support American values and condemn Nazis and white supremacists #MayorsStands4All

