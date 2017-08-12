Beach Patrol takes Arlington Millon

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - Beach Patrol has won the Arlington Million, snapping a six-race skid and earning a berth in the $4 million Breeders' Cup Turf this fall.
Ridden by Joel Rosario, Beach Patrol ran 1¼ miles on a firm turf course in 2:02.39 on Saturday at Arlington Park in suburban Chicago. He paid $11.60, $6 and $4 as the 9-2 second choice in the 12-horse field.
Fanciful Angel, a 73-1 shot, finished second. Deauville, the 9-5 favorite, paid $2.80 to show.
Beach Patrol hadn't won since last year's Secretariat at Arlington Park. His victory completed a big day for New York-based trainer Chad Brown, who earlier won the $600,000 Beverly D. Stakes with Dacita at the same track.
