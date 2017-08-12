Justin Thomas two back after PGA third round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Kisner is the leader after a wild conclusion to the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.



Kisner fired a 1-over 72 today for a 7-under total that puts him one stroke ahead of Chris Stroud and two in front of second-round co-leader Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH'-kee math-soo-YAH'-mah).



Kisner had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he hit a shot into the water on 16 and made double bogey. He also flirted with disaster on 18, pulling his approach before the ball bounced off a concrete bridge into the rough. The carom allowed him to escape with bogey.



Stroud had a chance to pull ahead until he three-putted for bogey on his last two holes. Matsuyama followed Friday's 64 with a 2-over 73 for a 6-under total.



Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST'-hay-zehn) are within two shots of the lead. Graham Delaet (dah-LAY') had the best round among the contenders, a 3-under 68 that puts him five shots back.



Jason Day may have played himself out of contention after entering the round just two shots back. He carded a quadruple-bogey 8 on the final hole to complete a 77 and fall seven shots back.



Jordan Spieth (speeth) is 10 shots off the pace as he tries to become the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam.







(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/12/2017 8:34:20 PM (GMT -4:00)