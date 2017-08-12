Lou City slams Cincinnati 5-0

(USL release )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A sellout crowd of 13,812 fans were on hand as Louisville City FC claimed the River Cities Cup with an emphatic 5-0 victory against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at Slugger Field. The crowd was the largest in Louisville’s history, and the fans were rewarded with the biggest margin of victory in a USL contest for the hosts. Louisville’s Sean Totsch threatened early with a shot that forced a save from FCC goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt in the fourth minute, while Kyle Smith put a point-blank save straight at Hildebrandt to save four minutes later. City’s Oscar Jimenez also forced a good save with a fierce half-volley from the left side of the penalty area, but in the 16th minute Niall McCabe headed home into the left corner to put Louisville ahead. The hosts continued to hold the upper hand in the opening half-hour, and was then handed a man advantage as FCC defender Sem de Wit brought down Louisville forward Luke Spencer on a breakaway 25 yards from goal to see Cincinnati reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute. Spencer added a second for Louisville just before halftime with a powerful header from a corner kick, and Louisville continued to press their advantage into the second half. Just before the hour-mark a slipped pass by Spencer found Mark-Anthony Kaye for a low finish from near the penalty spot into the left corner to bring the crowd to its feet again. The hosts then made it four with 18 minutes to go as Spencer played in Richard Ballard in the left side of the penalty area, and he fired home high at the near post. Sean Reynolds then wrapped up the scoring with seven minutes to go, heading home Paco Craig’s angled ball into the right side of the penalty area to compete a historic night for Louisville.

