State leaders denounce Charlottesville riot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - White Nationalists filled the streets of downtown Charlottesville on Saturday.

Counter-protestors were hurt as a car speed into the crowd. The driver has been identified as 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr of Ohio.

According to Cinicinnati.com, the 2010 Dodge Challenger he was driving, was purchased in Florence, Kentucky.

State officials were sickened at the site of the events.

Congressman John Yarmuth released a statement that read in part, "I join Americans across the country in mourning today's tragic loss of life in Charlottesville, Virginia in the violent aftermath of a white supremacy rally. I reject the disgusting and un-American display that fueled it."

Representative Attica Scott released a statement, part of which is below:

"Charlottesville did not get here by itself. Louisville created the path by failing to act on becoming a Sanctuary City. Kentucky created the path by electing someone who is openly racist to the House of Representatives – someone who posted images of President and First Lady Obama as apes. Kentucky has legislated hate through blue lives matter, attacking women's reproductive health, and religious freedom."

"If we're going to heal in this country it's going to have to be the leaders that lead our country through this," Vincent James, faith based liaison for the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said. "Begin a healing process through Charlottesville as well as the rest of this country, as well as the world because the definitely has world attention."

Metro Council and local faith leaders are holding a unity event on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jefferson Square to reflect on the events that took place in Charlottesville. They are encouraging the public to attend.

