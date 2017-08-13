Man struck, killed on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the west bound lanes of the Watterson Expressway.

According to police, around 1:15 Sunday morning, LMPD responded to a report of a disorderly person following calls that a pedestrian was in the lanes of I-264 West between Taylor Boulevard and Dixie Highway. When officers arrived on scene, they found a black man deceased in the roadway. That man had been hit by an SUV, according to police.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene.

Traffic is being diverted at Taylor Boulevard and will remain closed for a few hours while police investigate.

It's unclear if the driver will be charged.

