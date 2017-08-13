The Latest: Yang takes gold in women's 20K walk

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Japan's Hirooki Arai, Finland's Aleksi Ojala, Ecuador's Andres Chocho, Mexico's Horacio Nava, Norway's Havard Haukenes and China's Yu Wei, from left, compete in the men's 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Cha...

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Finland's Veli-Matti Partanen, Norway's Havard Haukenes, Ecuador's Andres Chocho and Japan's Hirooki Arai, from right, pass by Buckingham Palace as they compete in the men's 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics ...

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). France's Yohann Diniz competes in the 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Portugal's Ines Henriques celebrates when winning the gold medal in the women's 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

___

1:55 p.m.

Yang Jiayu of China won the women's 20-kilometer walk at the world championships.

Yang finished in a personal best 1 hour, 26 minutes, 18 seconds on the two-kilometer loop in central London, only 1 second ahead of Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez of Mexico.

Antonella Palmisano of Italy was third in 1:26:36.

Lyu Xiuzhi had been in line for bronze, but the Chinese walker was disqualified with about 50 meters to go.

___

12:10 p.m.

Ines Henriques of Portugal set a world record while winning the first women's 50-kilometer walk at the world championships.

Henriques bettered her own record by winning in 4 hours, 5 minutes, 56 seconds on the two-kilometer loop in central London. She set the previous record of 4:08:26 earlier this year.

Yin Hang was second in 4:08:58, followed by Chinese teammate Yang Shuqing in 4:20:49.

___

11:40 p.m.

Yohann Diniz of France won the men's 50-kilometer walk at the world championships.

The three-time European champion won in 3 hours, 33 minutes, 12 seconds on the two-kilometer loop in central London. At 39, Diniz is the oldest man to win a gold medal at the world championships.

The Frenchman's time was the second fastest in history. Diniz also set the world record of 3:32:33 in 2014.

Hirooki Arai was second in 3:41:17, two seconds ahead of Japanese teammate Kai Kobayashi in third.

___

10:35 a.m.

The walks set the pace for a furious final day at the world championships with 11 finals and a final tribute to Usain Bolt.

Under clear skies near Buckingham Palace, the men and women walkers both had their 20- and 50-kilometer races before the action was to return to the Olympic Stadium in the evening.

The United States was expected to add more to its medal haul with the 4x400-meter relays, where Allyson Felix is favored to win a 16th world championship medal.

Other finals are in the women's 800, 5,000 and discus, and the men's high jump and 1,500.

___

