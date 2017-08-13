Charlottesville car crash suspect is from NKY: What we know so far

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP). People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.

James Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop for an accident involving a death and hit-and-run, according to Charlottesville authorities.

Online documents show Fields’ mother, Samantha Bloom, 49, lived in Northern Kentucky. She confirmed with the Toledo Blade Saturday night Fields lived with her and moved to northwest Ohio about six months ago for a job.

Bloom told The Blade she knew Fields was planning on going to an alt-right protest and that it “had something to do with Trump,” but didn’t know about its extremist nature.

Condemnation from Washington

The attack drew bipartisan scorn from politicians condemning the white supremacist movement. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown went as far as calling the attack domestic terrorism.

“The tragedy in Charlottesville this afternoon was domestic terrorism,” Portman wrote in a tweet Saturday afternoon Brown retweeted in agreement. “We must all condemn hatred and white nationalism.”

The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a former solicitor general, demanded the assailant be prosecuted for domestic terrorism by the Department of Justice.

“The Nazis, the KKK and white supremacists are repulsive and evil and all of us have a moral obligation to speak out against lies, bigotry, anti-semitism and hatred they propagate,” Cruz said in a written statement.

President’s remarks criticized as insufficient

After days of combative interactions with North Korea, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and news outlets, President Donald Trump briefly addressed the attack during a bill signing at his New Jersey golf club, but did not condemn the white supremacists or alt-right groups, saying there is “hatred and bigotry on both sides.”

The president is taking heat for being too vague and not denouncing extremists groups by name — potentially painting a false equivalency between the white nationalists and counter-protesters.

We will continue to follow developments in Charlottesville, and will provide whatever assistance is needed. We are ready, willing and able. pic.twitter.com/mCTYBgUePi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

"Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists,” Republican Sen. Corey Gardner of Colorado tweeted.

President Trump did not single out alt-right demonstrators, which included David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader that endorsed Trump's presidential campaign and white supremacist Richard Spencer for their ideology.

"These groups are corrupting our country’s greatness,” Ohio Gov. John Kasich said. “America can and must be better.”

How did all this happen?

Violence erupted after white nationalists marched on the University of Virginia's Emancipation Park by torchlight Friday night.

The “Unite the Right” rally protested the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the park in addition to a list of other ideological grievances typically associated with the alt-right.

Ohio stands behind Virginia as the state copes with this senseless violence. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/7lAXMmzkbD — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 12, 2017

After white nationalists had violent clashes with counter-protesters in the run-up to a second Saturday rally. The University of Virginia instructed students to shelter in place and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

A car mowed through pedestrians on the streets of Charlottesville, killing one and injuring at least 19 others — echoing the tactics used by Islamic terrorists in Europe.

During an afternoon press conference, McAuliffe confirmed there had been three fatalities, one of which was a 32-year-old woman killed in the crash.

A police helicopter crash killed Pilot Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, 40. The two officers were monitoring the violence on the ground, according to Virginia State Police.

What is alt-right?

Terms like “alt-right” and “white nationalism” can be tricky due to their loaded nature and definitions can vary depending on who you are.

The Associated Press Style Guide defines the “alt-right” as an ideology that emphasizes preserving the white race while carrying typical conservative values such as limited government, lower taxes and strict law-and-order.

