Police receive thousands of tips in Delphi double homicide case

DELPHI, IN (WAVE) - Authorities in Indiana said they continue to receive a flood of tips about the disappearance of two young girls.

Police said they have received more than 6,000 tips since releasing a sketch of the suspected killer of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams on July 17.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told the Journal & Courier that officers are making their way through the tips generated by the sketch of the man.

Riley explained that between 20 and 30 officers are investigating the murders.

German and Williams vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day.

Police previously released two grainy photos of the suspect and an audio recording of a man saying "down the hill."

