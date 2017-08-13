Harper has bone bruise, Nats hopeful he's back this season

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, second from right, is helped off the field after he was injured during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper grabs his knee after he was injured running to first during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, center, is helped in the dugout after he was injured during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Washington.

By STEPHEN WHYNOAP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals say Bryce Harper has a "significant" bone bruise in his left knee but no ligament damage, and general manager Mike Rizzo is hopeful the star oufielder will be back this season.

Harper injured his knee when he slipped on first base in the first inning of a rain-delayed game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. Rizzo said Sunday that Harper had an MRI afterward that showed no structural damage.

Rizzo says there's no timetable for Harper to return. The team is placing him on the 10-day disabled list and activating outfielder Michael Taylor.

Harper, the 2015 National League MVP, is having another spectacular season for division-leading Washington, hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs.

