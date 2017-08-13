Louisville Confederate monument vandalized

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Confederate statue in Louisville was vandalized over the weekend.

Someone threw orange paint over the John B. Castleman Monument which is located off of Cherokee Parkway and Cherokee Road.

Castleman served as a Confederate officer during the Civil War and was later promoted to brigadier general. He was also a notable landowner and businessman in Louisville.

The statue was erected in 1913

It is unknown exactly when the vandalism took place.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to LMPD but they have not released if the incident is being investigated.

