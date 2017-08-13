Louisville monument honoring former Confederate officer vandalized

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A statue in Louisville honoring a former Confederate officer was vandalized over the weekend.

Someone threw orange paint over the John B. Castleman Monument, which is located off of Cherokee Parkway and Cherokee Road.

Castleman served as a Confederate officer during the Civil War. He later joined the US Army and led the Louisville Legion.

He was also a notable landowner and businessman in Louisville.

The statue was erected in 1913.

It is unknown exactly when the vandalism took place.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to LMPD but they have not released if the incident is being investigated.

