Hamburg exits German Cup, loses to 10-man Osnabrueck

BERLIN (AP) - Even against 10 men from the third division, Hamburger SV couldn't get past the German Cup's first round.
Osnabrueck beat the Bundesliga side 3-1 Sunday to repeat its 2009 feat, when it defeated Hamburg on penalties.
There was no need for penalties this time as Osnabrueck - which is yet to win after four games in the third division - again spoiled Hamburg's start to the season.
The home team played with a player less for more than 70 minutes after Osnabrueck defender Marcel Appiah was sent off for a foul on Bobby Wood.
Hamburg failed to make the extra man count, and Osnabrueck took its first chance minutes before the break, when Nazim Sangare eluded Kyriakos Papadopoulos and Mergim Mavraj to set up Halil Savran's goal.
Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol brought on the attack-minded Lewis Holtby at the interval, but the goals fell at the other end, with Marc Heider and Ahmet Arslan extending the lead.
Wood pulled one back with a penalty for Hamburg, then missed another good chance.
OTHER GAMES
Wolfsburg edged past fourth-tier Eintracht Norderstedt 1-0 thanks to Ignacio Camacho's second-half header, Leipzig beat sixth-tier Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen 5-0, and Hannover came from behind to defeat fourth-tier side Bonner SC 6-2.
There were also wins for second-division sides Ingolstadt, Greuther Fuerth and Bochum.
SV Sandhausen was upset 2-1 by Schweinfurt.
