Reports: Key witness in Indonesia corruption case dies in US

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who killed himself during a Los Angeles standoff was reportedly an important witness in a sweeping corruption investigation in Indonesia.

Coroner's spokeswoman Rayna Hernandez said Sunday that 32-year-old Johannes Marliem died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Febri Diansyah, a spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission in Indonesia, told the Jakarta Post that Marliem had died in the United States, but he didn't have details.

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly politicians, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system to steal more than a third of the allotted funds.

Marliem was considered a key witness in the case.

A woman and child left the house unharmed after the standoff began Wednesday evening. Police didn't confirm whether they were Marliem's wife and child.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.