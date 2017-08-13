Train derails in Hardin Co.

More than 20 cars went off the tracks near I-65 and the Colesburg crossing. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A train derailed in Hardin County late Saturday night.

Twenty-two cars went off the tracks about a mile south of the Colesburg crossing, according to Bryce Shumate with Hardin County Emergency Management.

Most of the cars were auto haulers with vehicles inside, Shumate said.

Several of the derailed cars tumbled down a hill.

No hazardous materials were involved and no one was injured.

Kentucky State Police monitored traffic in the area on Sunday, but the incident did not cause any closures on Interstate 65.

