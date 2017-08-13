Keuchel, Astros end season-high 5-game skid, top Rangers 2-1

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Crew chief Bill Welke (3) listens as Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch argues after a warning to both benches in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Both ...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Crew chief Bill Welke, left, listens as Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister argues after both benches received a warning when Rangers starter Andrew Cashner hit Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez with a pitch in the fifth inning...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner, left, walks to the front of the mound as Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, rounds the bases following his solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, left, congratulates Jose Altuve, right, for his solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

By SCHUYLER DIXONAP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dallas Keuchel took a shutout into the sixth inning, Jose Altuve homered and the AL-leading Houston Astros stopped their longest losing streak of the season at five games, beating the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Sunday.

Carlos Beltran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh. Adrian Beltre's 12th homer of the season and 3,015th career hit had pulled the Rangers even at 1 in the sixth.

Keuchel (10-2) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for his first win since June 2 against the Rangers, just before his nearly two-month stint on the disabled list. This was the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner's fourth start since his second trip to the DL for neck soreness.

Keuchel had lost two in row, that skid coming after a career-best 11-game winning streak dating to last season.

It just the third win in 12 games in August for the AL West-leading Astros.

Altuve's 17th home run came in the fourth off Andrew Cashner (7-9), the Houston-area native who was scratched from his previous scheduled start at the New York Mets because of neck stiffness.

___

Corrects previous versions with Beltre's homer being 3,015th career hit, not 3,104th.

___

