Larson snatches another win at Michigan on final restart

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Kyle Larson (42), Ryan Blaney (21) and Paul Menard (27) race during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Kyle Larson (42), Ryan Blaney (21) and Paul Menard (27) race during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Kyle Larson slipped between cars on an overtime restart, capping his wild weekend with a victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson was in the spotlight after team owner Chip Ganassi allowed him to go to Iowa to compete in the Knoxville Nationals on Saturday. He finished second at that sprint car event before returning to Michigan and earning his third Cup victory of the season.

He has won the last three Cup races at MIS, the first driver to do that since Bill Elliott, who won four straight from 1985-86.

Furniture Row Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones finished second and third.

Larson won by 0.31 seconds in his No. 42 Chevrolet. Brad Keselowski and Truex won the first two stages.

