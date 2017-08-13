How to view the eclipse safely without eclipse glasses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the countdown to Kentucky's Darkest Day continues, solar eclipse glasses are becoming a scarce commodity.

While solar eclipse glasses may be the best option for most, here are a few other safe options for viewing the eclipse.

A pin hole projector is an easy, safe DIY way to view the eclipse. Here's how to make one:

Materials:

2 pieces of white cardstock

aluminum foil

Tape

Pin or paper clip

Procedure:

Cut a square hole in the middle one of the pieces of cardstock

Tape a piece of foil over the hole

Using the pin or paper clip, poke a small hole in the aluminum foil

Place the second piece of cardstock on the ground and hold the piece with aluminum foil above it with the foil side facing up.

Stand with the sun behind your back and check out the projected image on the card stock below you. Note: The farther away you hold your camera, the larger the projected image will be.

Below is a NASA video showing how to make a pinhole projector with a cereal box:

Welders glass is another safe option for viewing the eclipse. According to NASA, the only safe ones for direct viewing of the sun are those with Shade 12 or higher. These are darker than the filters used for most types of welding. Check a welder's helmet's shade number before using it to view the sun.

