WKCTC Early Childhood Education program now accredited by NAEYC

The Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education program as West Kentucky Community and Technical College has received accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children's Commission for the very first time. (Source: WKCTC)

The Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College has received accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children for the very first time.

With this accreditation, WKCTC has the only associate degree program other than Henderson Community College that is accredited by the NAEYC.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.