Locals call for unity after Charlottesville violence

A Black Lives Matter rally covered five miles in Louisville on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Metro Council held a unity rally Sunday denouncing a White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to death and several injuries.

“Will you join me and everybody behind me and confront racism, bias and bigotry every time every day and every way?” Barbara Sexton Smith, District 4 Metro Council Representative said.

As the council’s event wrapped up, more than 200 people filled the lawn of the Carl Braden Memorial Center.

“The people united we'll never be divided,” a woman shouted from the crowd.

Black Lives Matter Louisville led the call to action.

“It's not just about Charlottesville,” Chanelle Helm, Black Lives Matter Louisville, co-coordinator said. “I mean the reason Charlottesville even took place is because of the deep racism that's seeded in this entire country.”

Helm’s message was taken to the streets. She led a march that traveled more than thirty blocks up West Broadway.

Police peacefully rode alongside protestors for several blocks. However, tensions heightened as the crowd neared South Clay Street.

Protestors were met with officers holding what appeared to be sticks. Authorities were urging the crowd to move to the side walk.

“They were passing out the zip ties for everybody, for the police to use against us,” Charlene Satori, a protestor said.

Witnesses told WAVE 3 News everyone eventually complied.

As the day turned to dusk, the march movement traveled to the highlands where a prayer vigil for those hurt in Charlottesville ended the night.

