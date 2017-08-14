Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Protesters gathered outside Trump Tower in Chicago to denounce white supremacists following the violence in Charlottesville, VA. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: "Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways."

In a Facebook interview with Masslive.com, Lariviere says he's a "good man who made a stupid comment."

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno says: "There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer."

An Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder and other counts over the crash.

