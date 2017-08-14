Eagles coming to KFC Yum! Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Eagles coming to KFC Yum! Center

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Eagles are coming to Louisville.

The concert, “An Evening with the Eagles,” will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 24.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

