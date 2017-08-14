Daily Mail branches into TV with syndicated US show

LONDON (AP) - The Daily Mail is branching into television, hiring ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer to host a daily U.S. syndicated show starting next month.
The New York-based show seeks to replicate the blend of news, sensation, human interest and entertainment that has made the brand's online offering a trans-Atlantic success.
The company behind Britain's Daily Mail newspaper has expanded internationally with websites based in the U.K., U.S. and Australia that claim 244 million unique visitors a month.
The TV show promises a diet ranging "from exclusive stories to breaking news, showbiz, politics, crime, health and science and technology."
It starts Sept. 18. and is distributed through CBS Television Distribution. Executive producers include medic and talk-show host "Dr. Phil" McGraw.
The Mail said Monday that Palmer has left his job as a contributor to ABC's "Good Morning America," but will continue to appear on ESPN.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
