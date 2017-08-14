Man falls into 10-foot sinkhole while trying to block it off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man who fell into a sinkhole says he was putting traffic cones around it because he was worried about the safety of children playing outside.
Eugene Clark tells WCAU-TV (http://bit.ly/2wJ1NiG) he was near the sinkhole Saturday night when the asphalt gave way and he tumbled 10 feet (3 meters) into it.
The 58-year-old calls it a "shocking situation to be in."
Clark has injuries to his ankle, wrist and lower back. He says a city firefighter pulled him out about an hour later with his bare hands "like Hercules."
He says the water department recently came out to deal with other issues on the street but never fixed the sinkhole. The department says there appears to be a sewer line leak and they will look at the hole this week.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
The driver of a car accused of crashing into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of one of the hate groups that organized the eventMore >>
The driver of a car accused of crashing into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of one of the hate groups that organized the eventMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.More >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
Taylor Swift teared up after a judge said a former radio host didn't prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her before a concert, but the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yetMore >>
Taylor Swift teared up after a judge said a former radio host didn't prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her before a concert, but the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yetMore >>
Taylor Swift's attorney says he's proud to represent the singer after a judge tossed a lawsuit from a former radio host she accused of groping herMore >>
Taylor Swift's attorney says he's proud to represent the singer after a judge tossed a lawsuit from a former radio host she accused of groping herMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>