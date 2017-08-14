Two men die in vehicle fire in Pendleton Co.

Two men died in a vehicle fire in Falmouth, Kentucky early Sunday morning, according to police.

At around 4:30 a.m. two men in their 20’s were died when their vehicle missed a curve on Old Three L Highway, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

FOX19 now will update this story as more information becomes available.

