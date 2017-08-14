JCPS opens transportation hotline

Starting Aug. 14, parents and guardians can dial (502) 485-RIDE and talk to a JCPS team member about their child’s bus number, bus stop and other transportation related questions.More >>
The concert, “An Evening with the Eagles,” will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 24.More >>
Metro Council held a unity rally Sunday denouncing a White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to death and several injuries.More >>
Shadow bands, also called shadow snakes, are an interesting phenomenon that happens just before and after solar eclipse totality.More >>
12 seconds may not seem like a long time. A fast thoroughbred can run an eighth of a mile in 12 seconds. A baseball can go from bat to bleacher seats in less than 12 seconds. But when you’re a pro golfer trying to win your first major against the best field in the world, 12 seconds is an eternity.More >>
