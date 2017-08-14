JCPS opens transportation hotline - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS opens transportation hotline

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A hotline has been set up to answer transportation questions for parents and guardians who have children going to Jefferson County Public Schools.

Starting Aug. 14, parents and guardians can dial (502) 485-RIDE and talk to a JCPS team member about their child’s bus number, bus stop and other transportation related questions.

The hotline will be staffed at the following date and times:

  • Aug. 14, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Aug. 15, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Aug. 16, 6 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.

Parents can also use the JCPS Bus Finder online.

For transportation questions during the school year, parents can call (502) 313-HELP Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

