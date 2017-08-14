71-year-old accused of sexual abuse involving 7-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was taken into custody after he allegedly inappropriately touched a young girl.

Alan Hyman, 71, admitted to police he pulled down a 7-year-old girl’s underwear and inappropriately touched her, according to an arrest report.

Hyman was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with sexual assault.

