Meme mocking Charlottesville car attack sparks investigation into Shively officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Shively police officer is under investigation after a meme mocking the aftermath of a vehicle that was driven into a crowd in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring several others, was posted on social media.



Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the meme was allegedly posted on officer Morris Rinehardt’s Facebook page.

The post featured the vehicle James Field Jr., 20, allegedly drove into a crowd protesting against white nationalists in Charlottesville and read “When you were born to be a Challenger but identify as a Ram.”

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in the attack and 19 others were injured.

Myers will hold a press conference to release more information about the post at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

