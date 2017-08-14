Meme mocking Charlottesville car attack sparks investigation into Shively officer

Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the meme was allegedly posted on officer Morris Rinehardt’s Facebook page.More >>
Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the meme was allegedly posted on officer Morris Rinehardt’s Facebook page.More >>
A man was taken into custody after he allegedly inappropriately touched a young girl.More >>
A man was taken into custody after he allegedly inappropriately touched a young girl.More >>
Starting Aug. 14, parents and guardians can dial (502) 485-RIDE and talk to a JCPS team member about their child’s bus number, bus stop and other transportation related questions.More >>
Starting Aug. 14, parents and guardians can dial (502) 485-RIDE and talk to a JCPS team member about their child’s bus number, bus stop and other transportation related questions.More >>
The concert, “An Evening with the Eagles,” will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 24.More >>
The concert, “An Evening with the Eagles,” will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 24.More >>
Metro Council held a unity rally Sunday denouncing a White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to death and several injuries.More >>
Metro Council held a unity rally Sunday denouncing a White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to death and several injuries.More >>